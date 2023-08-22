Beware Of The Fallacies Of Benjamin Stora And Macron Towards Emir Abdelkader

Mujahid and diplomat Mohamed Debbah told “Echorouk” that the Soumam Congress in 1956 was the real renaissance of the national liberation revolution and a strong message from the leaders of the National Liberation Front party and the popular base at that time, considering that this congress is still a lesson for the Algerian people. The true meaning of the word “unity” and cohesion, to achieve a national goal.

Mohamed Debbah, who joined the Liberation Army after the student strike of March 19, 1956, affirmed that this national “agreement” is what we need in the new Algeria, and it is, according to him, the strong energy that drives development and instills in the youth the patriotic spirit and the unbridled desire to overcome all obstacles in order to achieve what they aspire to.

Debbah believes that teaching the history of the Algerian revolution and passing it on from generation to generation does not mean focusing only on what France did, but rather highlighting what Algeria was like at the time, the heroics and struggles of the lofty martyrs and valiant mujahideen, and the effective role played by the regions in supporting the revolution, and photographing all the historical circumstances with their personalities, heroics, achievements, and social, economic, and political conditions.

Mujahid Mohammed Debbah said that there are many aspects of Algerian history related to the events of the National Liberation Revolution that are still not written down because many of the Mujahideen died in recent years and the information they had was not used in writing history, adding: “The Mujahideen do not spare their testimonies.” The media and relevant authorities should use modern means to record these live testimonies.

In this context, he warned against the fallacious statements of the French historian Benjamin Stora, who, according to him, tries to link the figures of the resistance and the Algerian liberation revolution, with historical events that indirectly insult them, commenting on the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, regarding the personality of Emir Abdelkader, and listing the history of this hero, with his rescue of Christians and his victory for Christ, he said: “Where are the 15 years when Emir Abdelkader was an enemy of France?”

He was surprised by Macron’s argument when he erected a monument to Emir Abdelkader in the town of Ambroize, southwest of Paris, limiting this personality to the relationship with Christians and ignoring his heroics in the resistance against the brutal French colonialism.

For reference, the Mujahid Mohammed Debbah was appointed, after joining the National Liberation Army, in the radio communications services, where he became a component of the second batch of agents who pick up symbols and signals, then he was appointed at the level of the interception center, and then moved to the operational command center for the northern and southern side in Djebal Grouz in the historic fifth wilaya, and after independence, he was appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then Ambassador to Belgrade, Yugoslavia, then to Tunisia, and then to Madrid.