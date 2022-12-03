Blinken Contradicts His Country’s Interests In Algeria by Accusing It Of Allegedly Breaching Religious Freedoms !

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claimed that Algeria is one of the countries that violate religious freedoms and does not tolerate them without providing evidence of his free accusation, which contradicts what his country’s administration confirms the existence of strong and effective cooperation with Algeria, as it considers it a “reliable partner.”

The US diplomacy official published a public statement on the reality of religious freedom, other than the report that his ministerial department issues annually, in which he said, “Around the world, governments and non-state actors harass, threaten, imprison, and even kill individuals because of their beliefs. In some cases, they stifle the freedom of individuals.” In religion or belief to exploit opportunities for political gain, these actions sow division, undermine economic security, and threaten political stability and peace. The United States will not stand idly by in the face of these violations.

Blinken, who tried to present himself as a protector of religious practices in the world, identified a number of countries that he claimed were carrying out “serious” violations of religious freedom, and said, “Today, I announce designations against Burma, the People’s Republic of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Russia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are designated as States of Special Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, for having engaged in or tolerated particularly serious violations of religious freedom.

Under the pretext of religious freedoms, Blinken slandered Algeria by classifying it in the same category with the Central African Republic, Comoros and Vietnam, as he gave himself the right to evaluate countries, saying, “Our announcement of these appointments is in line with our values and interests to protect national security and promote human rights in all parts of the world.

“We will also regularly engage countries about our concerns regarding restrictions on freedom of religion or belief.”

Blinken, who accuses Algeria of violating religious freedoms, did not refer to what the Zionist occupation state practices against Muslims and Christians alike, by preventing their access to mosques and churches, and did not comment on the restrictions imposed by European countries on Muslims, and preventing their religious rites, and he also avoided commenting on what Western countries are doing to the children of the Arab and Muslim communities, as their children were transferred to Christian families, while the children found themselves living among deviants!

Blinken also forgot the crimes committed by his country’s army in Syria and Iraq, and before that in Afghanistan, where killing is legal against you, because you are a Muslim and only, while the US leadership changed, it prevented the entry of nationals of 7 Islamic countries to the USA.

Blinken’s move contradicts the moves Washington has initiated to strengthen its relationship with Algeria. The US ambassador, who held a number of meetings with senior officials in the country, confirmed in a press conference, a few days ago, that “Washington is interested in the field of security cooperation and joint efforts against terrorism with Algeria, as one of the the most important axes of bilateral relations and strategic dialogue between the two countries.

She indicated that there is a “strategic dialogue and direct talks between Algeria and the United States regarding Africa and the Sahel region,” while on the economic side, she highlighted the importance of continuing to develop the “strong partnership” between the two countries, noting the presence of “about 100 American companies active in Algeria” coupled with investments in several sectors of activity.