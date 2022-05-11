BNP Paribas El Djazaïr: Green Talks Get The Green Light

BNP Paribas Algeria organised the first edition of the Green Talks, which brought together various actors in the field of sustainable development of renewable energies in Algeria. It announced the launch of the “green” bank financing to encourage multiple projects to preserve energy, environment and biodiversity.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank announced that it supports the various Algerian institutions and investors who wish to embody projects based on energy economy and environmental protection, such as the establishment of charging stations for electric and hybrid vehicles, and projects involving thermal insulation, ventilation, heating and energy-saving cooling systems and heat recovery, in addition to encouraging Energy-efficient lighting and hot water production systems, production or use of renewable energies such as solar panels, wind turbines, geothermal energy, water-saving and leak prevention systems, encouraging all projects aimed at reducing waste, recyclable packaging, creating green roofs, investing in sustainable transportation and recovering used electronic devices.

Fabien Riguet, Managing Director of BNP Paribas El Djazaïr, and Laurent Ravachol, Head of Corporate Banking, explained the Group’s commitment to the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. On the sidelines of the event, Mr Riguet affirmed that “as part of our Positive Banking approach, we consider it our duty to make our customers and partners aware of sustainability issues and to encourage them to engage effectively in sustainable and responsible growth, by creating an environment for sharing experience, through our Green Talks”.

“Beyond measures and incentive offers, such as our Green Financing solution, it is only through collaboration that we can contribute effectively, as an ecosystem, to this urgent cause that is common to us”, he added.

Other experts and representatives of eco-responsible companies have dealt with the challenges of sustainability in Algeria and defined the priority levers to be activated to encourage Algerian companies to initiate the shift towards concrete and coherent energy transition.

This event, explains the bank in a press release, “is part of the long-term sustainable development strategy of BNP Paribas El Djazaïr, which took the lead, in January 2022, by launching the first Green Financing offer for positive impact investments in Algeria”.

The Bank affirmed its continued effective contribution to sustainable development, by supporting the emergence of projects that promote the circular economy, energy transition and biodiversity conservation, through financing at subsidized prices to actively participate in sustainable and responsible growth, by creating an environment for exchanging experiences through incentive offers “such as a green finance solution, which provides incentives to investors and companies to establish energy-efficient and environment-friendly projects.”

During its 20 years of presence in Algeria, the bank “continues, in this way, its effective contribution to sustainable development, by supporting the emergence of projects promoting the circular economy, the energy transition, and the preservation of biodiversity, by financing at subsidized rates”. A contribution in line with the determination of the public authorities to move toward an effective and efficient circular economy.

BNP Paribas El Djazair explains that the unprecedented incentive financing offer is aimed at companies working in structuring sectors. This includes, among other things, energy auditing and consulting, energy efficient hot water production systems, water saving systems, electric or hybrid vehicles and in their charging systems, waste reduction systems and recyclable and/or compostable packaging.