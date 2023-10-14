Boualem Sansal And Kamel Daoud On A Vile Mission To Whitewash The Horrendous Zionist Crimes!

In the midst of the euphoria resulting from the unprecedented, heroic “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance, led by the “Hamas” movement, against the Zionist entity, pens have appeared, falsely attributed to Algeria, attacking the Palestinians and describing what they have achieved as “terrorism” or even more dangerous. They consider it an anti-Jewish “messianic tendency” and even an “anti-Semitic” act.

Among these writers are the writer Boualem Sansal and the journalist Kamel Daoud, who disgustingly participated in the Western media campaign to demonize the Palestinian resistance after its great success in terrorizing the Zionist occupation army and the settler herds, who were able to steal the lives of defenseless Palestinian children who rejected the brutal practices of the Zionists in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In an article in the right-wing French magazine Le Point, entitled “The Defeat of the Palestinian Cause,” Kamel Daoud attacked the Palestinian resistance after its success in demolishing the fortresses of the Zionist occupation, and considered what the Hamas movement did to be practices that fall within the context of fueling “anti-Jewish hostility and hatred.”

Kamel Daoud says: “What remains today of the Palestinian issue that has shaken the youth of the so-called Arab world for nearly a century?” Then he goes on to comment: “The pictures of the raids launched by Hamas brigades in Israel do not present a victory, as the “Arab” world chants, but rather a “resounding” defeat. Thus, the journalist, no longer retains anything from his Algerianism except his name.

For those who do not know Kamel Daoud, he is the only Algerian to have won the Goncourt Prize for the French-speaking world, a recognition that can only be given to someone who converts to French values and is deprived of the values of his people, and who gives his loyalty to the French state at the expense of his loyalty to Algeria state, the state that educated him for free, treated him for free, and accompanied him, until he became a writer praised by the former colonizer.

Kamel Daoud continues to be fully involved in the Western Zionist campaign aimed at distorting the Palestinian resistance, and speaks of “these videotapes showing bound civilians, kidnapped women, imprisoned children, and the elderly walking around like spoils of war are now welcomed in the Arab street, not as an episode”. Not as an episode of decolonization, but to confirm the birth of an anti-Jewish messianism”. Messianism is a Western belief in the imminent descent of Christ the Savior.

Thus, Kamel Daoud sadistically and absurdly repeats statements of which he is not sure of the truth and which were previously retracted by leaders in the United States of America and European countries after the Prime Minister of the usurping entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, deceived them with false propaganda. What is interesting is that Kamel Daoud lacked even the simplest traits of manhood, preferring to ignore the thousands of children, women and the elderly who were killed in less than a week under the savage bombardment of the brutal Zionist military machine.

The other person who was deprived of the values of masculinity in dealing with the “Al-Aqsa Flood” is Boualem Sansal, the writer who sold himself to international Zionism some time ago when he visited occupied Palestine at the invitation of the entity and his family moved to the “Echorouk” headquarters to disown him. The man who moved to Europe some time ago, before playing a dirty role, accompanying the Zionist campaign led by the French media against the Palestinians after the unprecedented achievement of the Palestinian resistance.

Sansal gave a long interview to Le Figaro newspaper, the biggest outlet of the French right-wing, in which he insulted the Palestinian resistance and described it as terrorism because it taught the Zionist occupation army a lesson that history will remember as an epic for future generations. The writer, who was shunned by Algeria, did not hesitate to call the Palestinian resistance “ISIS”. Rather, he strongly criticized Algeria’s rejection of the “Abraham” agreements or the so-called new wave of normalizations.

At a time when all the Arab peoples turned to their politicians and intellectuals, Sansal did not hesitate to call on the Zionist entity to liberate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinian resistance led by Hamas, in a shameful position that seeks to justify the heinous crimes of the usurping entity against the residents of the Gaza Strip who have been living for more than a week. Barbaric bombardments that even disgusted fair-minded intellectuals and media professionals who reject Western hypocrisy that has crossed all borders.

The simultaneous appearance of Kamel Daoud and Boualem Sansal in the extreme right-wing media in France confirms that what they published was not only an ideological position on the struggle of an oppressed people, but rather went beyond it to work within an agenda planned by international Zionism, which makes it necessary for everyone to be on guard against them.

As a fifth column, they oppose and even incite against the official and popular positions of Algeria, which unconditionally supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, because Sansal explicitly accused Algeria of financing Hamas, and he knows that Algerian aid goes to the Palestinian people and is used by the Palestinian Authority under the leadership of its president, Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen.