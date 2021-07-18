-- -- -- / -- -- --
Boudaoui Joins OGC Nice Training, Atal Shines In Front of Dynamo Kiev

Salima.A / English version: Dahlia Henache
  • 12
  • 0
On Sunday morning, the Algerian international Hicham Boudaoui joined his French club, Nice, in the French city of Divonne-Les-Bains, after recovering from injury.
The French club OGC Nice published pictures of the midfielder Boudaoui, who joined the training, after completing the individual training phase after he missed three friendly matches with his club which it played in the training camp that ts currently conducts in anticipation of the new season.
Speaking of friendly matches, the Nice club faced the Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev on Saturday evening, a match that marked the participation of Algerian international Youcef Atal, after he played in the previous friendly match in its the last twenty minutes.
Atal shined, as usual, on the right side with his quick runs, and showed good performance by proving good passes, which were not used in the first stage. 
OGC Nice defeated Dynamo Kiev with two goals to one, achieving the first victory in the preparatory meetings.
