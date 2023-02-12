Bouraoui Affair… When The French State Screams In Silence!

Before Algerian-French relations reached this level of deterioration, the deep state in France had been working on it for a long time, using its men, its media arsenal and its sinister “barbouzes”, who crowned these practices with a “shameful” show operation, represented by the smuggling of an Algerian national, which was a direct reason for Algeria to recall its ambassador from Paris, Said Moussi.

Since the visit of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, to Algeria last August, which ended a period of high tension between the two capitals, the deep state in the former colony has been shuffling its cards, and among the cards it has played is the card of the former ambassador to Algeria, Xavier Driencourt, who has violently attacked this rapprochement.

In the right-wing media, including the newspaper Le Figaro and Sud Radio, it was as if they had been asked to do so, not to mention Le Monde with its long and biased Saturday edition against our country.

The strange thing is that a week or so after its famous interview with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, this newspaper opened its doors to the former French ambassador on the grounds that he was an expert on Algerian affairs, to respond indirectly to the bold words of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who spoke of an unusual convergence in Algerian-French relations since the era of the late President Houari Boumediene.

Xavi Driencourt was the first to use the term “memory trap”, claiming that Algeria had set it for Paris, although he did not clarify what he meant by this trap, but events later showed that the French side was convinced that the Algerian side had managed to drag Paris into a battlefield from which it would not be able to emerge unscathed.

Political and historical literature in France has not dealt with the colonial memory of Algeria, except through the eight years of the liberation revolution, but has limited it to those years, trying to avoid the consequences of the whole period of occupation, which lasted 132 years, because it was full of a war of extermination and horrible massacres, and attempts to erase Algerian identity and to take Algeria out of its Arab and Islamic environment and attach it to a nation that is alien to it.

Many French people who do not share Macron’s tendencies believe that President Tebboune succeeded in bringing all the years of occupation to the attention of the joint committee in charge of examining the memory file, after the Algerian side refused to deal with the first proposal made by the French president, which was limited to the years of the revolution or the “Algerian war”, as it is called in French literature.

France did not recognize it as a war until 1999, after years of denial, because colonial France considered the liberation revolution to be an internal uprising, so the French side shuffled the cards by flooding this committee with faces from the extreme right, represented by old French historians, especially the “Black Feet”, known for their hostility to everything Algerian.

And subjecting the entire period of French occupation to research and calculation is a prior and verified condemnation of colonialism, because Algeria lost between 5.6 and seven million martyrs in 132 years, at a time when the dreamers of a “French Algeria” limited the duration of the war to the years of the revolution, hoping to find some kind of parity by talking about the “Oran massacre” and a few similar events.

Away from memory, there is a belief among President Macron’s political opponents that Paris has not achieved what it deserves after the return of warmth to bilateral relations since last summer, because they believed that a mere visit by the French president to Algeria would restore the privileges that Paris had lost since 2019, This did not happen, and even the visit of Elizabeth Borne to Algeria, accompanied by fifteen ministers, did not achieve what was expected of it from the French side, because many dates have changed, and the club is supposed to benefit from both sides and not from one, as was the case during the era of the previous regime.

All these facts and others have contributed to the French side expressing its dissatisfaction with the return of warmth to bilateral relations, with the loathsome deed of the French special services, with the smuggling of Amira Bouraoui to France, in a letter that the Algerian side will not misinterpret, and perhaps the telegram circulated by the Algerian news agency last Thursday was a direct message from Algeria saying that the identity of the victim was known.