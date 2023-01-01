Brentford Fans Chanted at West Ham United Ace Said Benrahma

Algeria international Said Benrahma continues to be highly respected by the English Brentford fans.

The striker Benrahma, 27, wore the Brentford club jersey between 2018 and 2021.

The Algerian international played, on Saturday evening, the match between his club, West Ham, and the guest club, Brentford, for the 18th round of the English championship.

Brentford fans chanted slogans in this match, calling on the club management to move back Benrahma to their club. British media reports said on Sunday that these fans still have good memories of the Algerian international, and they want to see him again in the club after bringing him into the winter transfer market for January.

Said Benrahma remains associated with West Ham club, with a contract that expires in summer 2026, but his bad relationship with the coach David Moyes may push him to return to Brentford, according to the same sources.

Benrahma arrived at the London Stadium with a hugely exciting reputation from his time with Brentford. He hasn’t been afforded the same freedoms to flourish with the Hammers as he was at Griffin Park though.

The Algerian international and David Moyes have proven to be anything but a match made in heaven since he moved to the London Stadium for around £30 million.

It seems as thought the Bees fans fully appreciate what Benrahma has to offer though.

Hammers’ Fans seem to be split down the middle on Benrahma. Some love him and those who, like Moyes, criticise him at every opportunity.

The Brentford fans are still very fond of the 27-year-old though and they were signing to the Algerian: ‘Said Benrahma, he wants to come home’, they’re probably right because the London Stadium just seems to be a toxic place to be playing football.