Cameroon Coach makes New Statements About Algeria Match
Cameroon coach Rigobert Song made new statements about the play-off match of his team for the 2022 World Cup qualifications against the Algerian national team.
“I found myself losing my first home match, and in addition, I had nothing to do but to qualify”, Song said, Thursday, in a statement during the CAF Awards.
“I was already in danger after this match, but I had to find a way to escape from the danger”, he added.
The 2022 World Cup play-off between Cameroon and Algeria is one of the matches that raised large controversy in Africa.
The Cameroonians had snatched an unexpected victory in extra time in the second leg in Blida with a goal by Toko Ekambi (120 + 2).