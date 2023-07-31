Candidates to Succeed AFF’s President Zefizef Djahid

Several sports personalities have expressed their intention to run for the presidency of the Algerian Football Federation in the electoral general assembly scheduled for the fourth of next September, to succeed former president Djahid Zefizef, who resigned from his position after failing to be appointed at the CAF Executive Directorate during the General Assembly recently held in Ivory Coast, Echorouk sources said.

A source close to the Algerian Football Federation explained that the first person who expressed his intention to run for the FAF presidency was the former Federal Bureau member Walid Sadi, who said explicitly at the ceremony held by the Oued Souf club, which recently rose to the first professional league, that he would run for the presidency of the Algerian Football Federation even before the crisis of the former president, Djahid Zefizef, occurred, according to Echorouk the general manager during the term of former President Mohamed Raouraoua contacted many sports personalities, members of regional federations, offering his project, which he will implement if he will win the elections.

The second figure who also expressed his intention to run for the presidency of the AFF (FAF) is the coach and technician Meziane Ighil, who confirmed to his associates that he has the experience that enables him to run the Deli Brahim building and officially began his contacts with some actors in the field to support him. He is in the process of formulating the project that he will present to the members of the General Assembly, where he said to one of his associates: “Time has come to restore calm to the AFF house and open the door for dialogue with the entire sports family without exclusion”, as the list remains open for some personalities who may wait for overtime to run.

Further, a close associate of the Algerian Football Federation said that the head of the professional association, Abdelkrim Medouar, is monitoring the race to enter the AFF elections arena. He is currently feeling the pulse, especially since he has experience in the football field, where he is considered the dean of presidents because he has been present since 1988 and has knowledge of football affairs and its wheels.

There is also an alliance that includes several personalities who want to present one candidate, which may be by a large percentage, Rachid Okali, head of the Algerian Football Federation, who gained a little experience, especially when he was president of the CHAN 2023 that took place last January in Algeria. Finally, the former international player Anthar Yahia, who also wanted to head the AFF in the past, but his disagreement with one of the personalities made him withdraw with honour, as he returned to the fields of training and management in France.

The personalities mentioned above will be elected by the nominations committee, the only body that can accept or reject the files so that the previous scenarios will not be repeated.

The Algerian Football Federation has set the date of next September 4 at 10 am for the General Assembly to convene as the date for the election of the new AFF president, to succeed Djahid Zefizef, who resigned from his post, and the person who heads the electoral committee is Ali Malik, while Djamel Kasehi was elected head of the appeals committee.