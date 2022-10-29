Chabira: “Malicious Horns, From Here And There, Are Trying To Disrupt Arab Summit Of Algiers”

The permanent representative of Algeria to the Arab League, Abdelhamid Chabira, accused “certain malevolent trumpets” of trying to disrupt the Arab League summit in Algeria, by spreading fake news.

Mr. Chabira said in an interview with “Echorouk” News channel: “There are trumpets from here and there, trying to disrupt the summit of Algeria, since the beginning of preparations for it months ago, by publishing false and baseless news.”

Before stressing: “We categorically refute this news that is being promoted in a malicious manner, to cast doubt on Algeria’s sincere intention in organizing and presiding over this summit.”

On the other hand, the Algerian diplomat considered that “all indications show that the Algeria summit will be a historic summit, adding a lot to the structure of joint Arab action in the political and economic fields.”

On the issue of reforming the Arab League, Mr. Chabira stated that Algeria had included this file in the proceedings of the upcoming summit, where “the leaders of the participating countries will be presented with new ideas, unprecedented in the history of the authority.”