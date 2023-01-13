CHAN 2023: An Algerian Offer to Morocco, Endorsed by Infantino and Motsepe Was Rejected by Rabat, Hafid Derradji says

Sports journalist Hafid Derradji revealed, on Friday, new details about the issue of the Moroccan national team’s participation in the CHAN 2023 in Algeria, regarding an Algerian proposal to the Rabat authorities, which was supported by both FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CAF president Patrice Motsepe, to travel via another airline to Constantine.

Derradji posted on his Facebook page : “Unfortunately… football officials in Morocco clung to the decision to travel by the banned Moroccan airline over Algerian airspace, preventing their local players from participating in the Championship of African Nations hosted by Algeria, and missing the opportunity for them to score points at the expense of the Algerian side. and win the sympathy of the people .. “.

“It was possible to enter through Tunisia, as the Moroccan delegation did for participating in the Mediterranean Games.. It was possible to accept the Algerian proposal, which was conveyed by the President of CAF to the Moroccan side, by allowing it to travel directly from Rabat to Algeria by another non-prohibited flight, which is Infantino’s proposal as well”, Derradji added.

He explained that the Moroccan party exercised its right to participate or not, but it manipulated the feelings of its players and the Moroccan fans when it tried until this morning (Friday) to impose its logic on Algeria to achieve an (imaginary) diplomatic victory by breaking the ban. However, the Algerian side, which does not accept compromise on its positions and principlea no matter what it costs, is aware of these practices.