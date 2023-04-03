Chief Rabbi Of France Plays Jewish Cemeteries Card To Visit Algeria

The head of the Jewish community in France, Rabbi Haim Korsia, still hopes to visit Algeria one day, after the failure of his first attempt, which was in August last year, when he tried to infiltrate as part of the delegation led by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Today, Haim Korsia is raising the banner of the rehabilitation of Algeria’s Jewish cemeteries, which he says are in poor condition. These cemeteries are known in Algeria as Christian (French) cemeteries and are maintained by the Catholic Church in cooperation with the French Embassy and the Algerian authorities. This is the outlet through which he tries to repeat an attempt to visit Algeria, which seems to be difficult for him given his positions in support of the Zionist entity.

A few days ago, Rabbi Korsia met with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, dedicated to this file, and it was stated in a tweet by the French Minister on her Twitter account that during this meeting, the parties exchanged conversations on anti-Semitism, as well as what is related to the status of the graves of people who professed the religion of Judaism, and buried in French cemeteries in Algeria.

In statements to the French version of the “Israel 24” channel, the head of the Jewish community in France said: “There was a big plan to rebuild French cemeteries in Algeria. Christian cemeteries were prepared as well as some Jewish cemeteries, but not all.”

“He explained that during President Macron’s trip last August, which I was unable to attend due to my infection with the new Corona virus (Covid 19), I had asked the President to preserve his visit to the Jewish cemetery of Saint Eugène in Algiers, and the delegation was briefed on the miserable condition of the cemetery.”

To give impetus to his project, the French rabbi referred to what he said was an agreement between the French president and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, during the first visit to Algeria in the summer of 2022, to rehabilitate Jewish graves, and he took the opportunity to ask the French foreign minister for financial cover for the maintenance of the graves, in coordination with the associations that want to help maintain the deteriorating graves, which he said are spread over some 314 spaces designated for the burial of Jews.

Rabbi Haim Korsia was on the verge of visiting Algeria as part of Macron’s delegation between August 25 and 27 last year, before his dream was cut short and his name was dropped from the official French mission at the last moment, after it was confirmed that he was infected with the new Corona virus (Covid 19), which was a nightmare for him.

Moreover, he expressed the loss of the dreamer by saying in previous statements to him: “I took the test because it should have been done in the travel protocol (visit to Algeria) and I did not even think that I was infected with the virus because I had no symptoms … In the end, I realized that I must abide by the accepted rules”.

He also said he realized: “There are many people who dream of going to the graves of the ancestors, it is something that must be done, I cannot go there now, but I hope to go there one day”.