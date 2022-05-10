Chikhi: “The Secret Clauses Of The Evian Agreements Are Just Rumors”

Mr. Abdelmadjid Chikhi, Advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of the National Archives and National Memory, confirmed that the aspect of the National Revolution archives that is not available to researchers and academics is related to the lives of people and families.

“Not all of the archive is available to researchers, because part of it would provoke great sensitivity in society,” Mr. Chikhi said, before adding: “We do not have the right to tarnish the dignity of a person or divulge family secrets, in addition to the fact that the issue is related to the national interest”.

Taking the floor on the sidelines of a forum held under the theme: “National Memory Day and the May 8th, 1945 heinous massacres” at Bachir Brahimi University in the eastern wilaya or province of Bordj Bou Arreridj, Chikhi denied the existence of any secret clauses in the “Evian” agreements, stressing that all that was said in this context are just rumors and that the Algerian text is the same as the French text, explaining that the multiple and different readings of the statement of the agreements are the reason for the interpretations and speculations launched by the mudjahidine and researchers in history on every occasion, especially the aspect related to horrendous French nuclear tests in the Algerian Sahara.

The advisor of the Republic further called on specialists in history to discuss historical terms that contain great importance in understanding by relying on the National Archives, refuting what is rumored that it is devoid of facts required by research, and regrets the neglect of historians and researchers for many national figures, calling for work to reconstruct it and consolidate the heritage in the memory of the Algerian individual.