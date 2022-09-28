China Keen On Establish A Strategic Partnership With Algeria

China attaches “great importance” to the development of relations with Algeria, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Algeria, Mr. Qian Jin, said on Tuesday, recalling the significant progress made in recent years between the two friendly countries in various areas of cooperation.

“China attaches great importance to the development of relations with Algeria. In 2022, China and Algeria have further advanced their traditional friendship, strengthened solidarity and cooperation, and thus achieved new important progress in our bilateral relations. “, said Mr. Qian Jin, during his speech on the occasion of the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

He also announced the upcoming signing of the Five-Year Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Plan, the Action Plan for the Joint Construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Three-Year Cooperation Plan in Key Areas.

Reiterating China’s support for Algeria’s accession to the large BRICS family, he took stock of “pragmatic and fruitful” cooperation, recalling in particular the messages of congratulations sent by Chinese leaders to their headed by President Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Algeria’s independence.

As well as the participation by videoconference of President Tebboune in the High Level Dialogue for Global Development organized by China, or that of Algeria, as an important member of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative.

The Chinese diplomat welcomed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of health, through the production of vaccines with the Saïdal Group, the construction of infrastructure, energy and mines, announcing that Algeria will be the guest of honor at the 29th edition of the Beijing International Book Fair.