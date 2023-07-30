Chinese Hegemony in Technical Offers of Solar Power Plants

Twenty-two companies and groups are competing to win the international tender for the completion of 15 solar photovoltaic stations with a production capacity of 2,000 megawatts in the Algerian desert, for which 77 bids were accepted, showing the dominance of Chinese companies, along with other Turkish and Algerian ones.

The list of companies whose technical offers were accepted in the international tender for the construction of 15 solar photovoltaic stations across 12 cities with a capacity of producing 2000 megawatts of electricity, a copy of which was checked out by Echorouk, indicates that the offers of 8 Chinese companies were accepted, in addition to another Chinese group of companies as well.

Among the Chinese companies whose technical offers were accepted, a group of companies of the China Electricity and Water Company in partnership with the Chinese Nuclear Industries Corporation and the Yellow River Company for engineering consultancy, was the only one among the participants that submitted offers for all stations.

A remarkable Turkish presence was noticed among the participants whose technical offers were accepted, through 3 companies, namely Kalyon Enerji, Ozgun Insaat and Aslan Yapi. As for the Algerian presence, it was through 5 companies, in addition to 5 groups with an Algerian-foreign partnership.

The Algerian companies whose technical offers were accepted are the one-person company with limited liability Hamdi, the Amimer Energy Company, the Sabri company which is a Sonatrach subsidiary, the Alilac group, and the Algerian solar company (Chiali Company for Engineering Services).

Technical offers for companies under Algerian-foreign partnership were accepted, including Cosider Canalisation SPA, the Italian company “Fimer”, and BITAC with MCT.

The winners of the solar plant construction deals will be announced within a month and a half, after revealing the number of accepted technical offers, which amounted to 77, noting that the participating companies can submit more than one offer similar to the Chinese group formed by the China Electricity and Water Company in partnership with the Chinese Nuclear Industries Corporation and the Yellow River Company for Consulting Engineering (CWE/HXCC/YREC), which provided technical presentations for the 15 plants.

The 15 solar photovoltaic stations will be completed across 12 Wilayas, with a capacity ranging from 80 to 220 solar panels for each one, in addition to facilities for connecting to the national electricity transmission network.