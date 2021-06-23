Compensation For One File For Those Algerian Victims Of French Nuclear Tests!

A document of the French National Assembly revealed that Paris has compensated only one file for Algerian victims of nuclear tests since the passage of the compensation

law in 2010, out of 63 files that were deposited.

A report on sponsoring the victims of French nuclear tests in Algeria and Polynesia, dated June 17, 2021, of which “Echorouk” secured a copy, was devoted to discussing amendments to the draft law on compensation for victims of French nuclear tests.

It was reported that the number of French nuclear tests in Algeria and Polynesia reached 200. Between 1960 and 1996, explaining that with regard to the experiences in Polynesia, out of some files directed to obtain compensation; about 150 thousand people from the Polynesian islands are seriously interested in compensation.

As for the Algerian case, the same report stated that one file reached the compensation stage out of 63 files that have been filed since the passage of the law on compensation for victims of French nuclear tests in 2010.

The report urged the French authorities to expedite the purification and cleaning of the French nuclear test sites in the Algerian Sahara desert and to help the population in the affected areas.

The report wondered that it was unreasonable for France to be late in repairing the damage it caused in the Algerian Sahara desert, even though it is fully responsible for the nuclear tests.

The same report also questioned how the Algerian population in the areas affected by nuclear experiments by colonial France in the south of the country and affected by nuclear radiation, find themselves deprived of any compensation.

The report referred to the 17 French nuclear tests in the Algerian desert between 1960 and 1967, which are dominated by many ambiguities, explaining that in the context of the end of the Algerian war of liberation and the ceasefire, Algeria and France did not negotiate a clause that would have compelled France to cleanse the test sites of radiation.

The report further noted that the nuclear test sites, which in their entirety remained secret, were not subject to any radiological control or procedures to raise awareness among the local population about health risks, noting that France, unlike Algeria, is not a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.