Corruption Scandals of the Work Accident Risk Center Before Justice

The director of the Work Accident Risk Statistics Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, will appear with seven defendants before the judicial authorities on March 25 of this year, for corruption incidents related to the squandering of billions of dinars in hotels and catering and concluding deals to acquire the centre’s necessities from the same suppliers for more than 10 years.

According to the details in possession of Echorouk, the main accused in the case file called “M”, director of the “Work Accident Risk Statistics Center”, will appear on March 25 before the misdemeanour branch of the Cheraga Court in Algiers, accompanied by the director of finance and accounting, the director of public means, and many employees.

Judicial investigations revealed that the main accused, the director of the centre, had squandered billions of dinars by concluding deals to purchase office supplies for the centre, such as paper, computers and other equipment with the same suppliers for more than 10 years, which is considered a violation of the law.

Moreover, according to the investigations and judicial experience, the main accused allocated the centre’s “service car” to benefit her family members, and the second car was allocated for her work tasks and personal concerns.

The investigations revealed that millions of dinars being wasted annually on unreasonable fuel consumption, that is, in huge quantities on the basis that she moves a lot, but in reality, part of that fuel was allocated to her car, another amount was allocated to cars for her family members, and the rest was consumed right and left for friends.

Furthermore, food and hotel bills were wasted in a “catastrophic” manner, according to the findings of judicial experience conducted in this regard, as it was found that the food bill for the director of the “Work Accident Risk Statistics Center” is estimated at 300 million centimes, sometimes reaching 600 million centimes annually, not to mention the expenses of the luxurious 5-star hotels in which the main accused reserves rooms during her movements, as if she were on a private trip, but at the expense of the public treasury, as judicial expertise has confirmed that all these expenses are huge and unjustified.

The Center’s Director of Finance and Accounting is also prosecuted for non-reporting by preparing detailed reports and submitting them to the relevant authorities to curb these violations and put an end to the waste of public money, as he can order disbursements and is the one who signs the instruments allocated for the Center’s expenses.

The investigating judge at the Cheraga Court charged the defendants in the case with misuse of function and intentional squandering of public funds, and the trial on March 25 will reveal other facts no less serious than the facts above.