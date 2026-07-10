French authorities have once again cast doubt on their commitment to overcoming the disputes that continue to poison relations with Algeria, contradicting the conciliatory rhetoric promoted by the Élysée Palace and echoed by several French political figures. The latest setback came after a French court rejected the release of the Algerian consular official who has been detained since 8 April 2025.

The Paris Court of Appeal ruled inadmissible the appeal lodged by the diplomat’s legal team on 18 June against the decision to keep him in custody. The official remains imprisoned over allegations that the Algerian government categorically rejects. Algiers has repeatedly accused former French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau of orchestrating the case in an effort to derail the diplomatic rapprochement between Algeria and France.

The ruling was reported on Thursday by Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing a judicial source.

According to the same source, the decision by the investigating chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal was consistent with the recommendations of the public prosecutor’s office, which had requested that the earlier order issued by the judge overseeing pretrial detention be upheld, thereby denying the diplomat’s release.

Only days earlier, however, there had been signs that the long-running dispute might be moving toward a resolution. French prosecutors had recommended releasing the consular official under judicial supervision, arguing that the defense had presented sufficient legal grounds to justify the measure. Yet Wednesday’s court ruling effectively reversed those expectations, returning the case to a deadlock.

Assessing the political implications of the decision, the French daily Le Monde argued that the fate of the Algerian consular official is closely intertwined with another highly sensitive case: that of French journalist Christophe Gleizes, who was definitively sentenced to seven years in prison in Algeria on charges of “supporting and glorifying terrorism.”

According to Le Monde, Algerian authorities are determined to link the release of the journalist—who has been detained in Algeria for more than a year while collaborating with the So Press media group (so foot society) —to a resolution of the consular official’s case in Créteil. The diplomat’s continued detention had already provoked a sharp reaction from Algiers in March, prompting the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue an unusually strongly worded statement condemning the decision.

The French court’s latest ruling threatens to push bilateral relations back into a period of renewed tension, just weeks after diplomatic contacts had appeared to restore a measure of calm. The easing of tensions began with the visit of French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez to Algeria in February 2026, followed by a trip by French Justice Minister Gérald Moussa Darmanin. Algeria later reciprocated with a visit by Interior, Local Authorities and Transport Minister Saïd Sayoud to Paris at the beginning of last month.

Developments surrounding the judicial proceedings have also reinforced the perception that influential factions within France remain determined to obstruct any improvement in bilateral ties. Shortly after reports emerged that French prosecutors had shifted their position in favor of the consular official’s release, several voices in France questioned the impartiality of that recommendation. Notably, AFP quickly circulated a report warning against the possibility that the diplomat could be freed as part of a prisoner exchange involving the French journalist held in Algeria.

It is widely acknowledged that two competing wings continue to shape France’s approach toward Algeria. While advocates of a hard-line policy have seen their strategy yield few tangible results, supporters of dialogue and diplomatic engagement have gained ground by promoting negotiations as the best path to resolving outstanding disputes. Nevertheless, opponents of rapprochement continue, from time to time, to introduce new obstacles capable of derailing efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.