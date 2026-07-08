Trump: Algeria–U.S. Relations Growing Stronger

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a congratulatory message from U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of Algeria’s Independence Day and the restoration of national sovereignty.

In the message, conveyed in a statement issued by the Algerian Presidency on Wednesday, Trump extended his “sincere congratulations” to President Tebboune and wished the Algerian people further progress and prosperity.

The U.S. president also said that “Algeria–U.S. relations had grown stronger and further developed over the past year.” He praised the progress made in the bilateral partnership, particularly in the areas of supporting security and peace, as well as cooperation in counter terrorism.

Trump further highlighted the growing economic cooperation between the two countries, describing it as a partnership that serves the shared interests of both the Algerian and American peoples.

The congratulatory message underscores the continued diplomatic engagement between Algiers and Washington, as both countries seek to deepen cooperation on shared priorities.