Algeria Heads Towards New Markets With Partnership Consultations With 9 Countries!

Algerian economic partnerships are no longer limited to traditional markets in Europe or some historical partners, but have clearly begun to move towards countries that were not among Algeria’s most prominent trade or investment partners in recent years, in a step that reflects a new orientation to diversify partners and open up promising markets for Algerian enterprises.

This trend is highlighted by the intensive diplomatic and economic activity witnessed by the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry during the months of May and June 2026, according to the program seen by “Echorouk”, as it turned into a platform for receiving ambassadors and economic delegations from Asian, African, and European countries, and discussing cooperation opportunities that go beyond traditional trade towards investment, technology transfer, training, and scientific research.

During this period, the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry received delegations and ambassadors representing nine countries, namely Azerbaijan, China, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, along with delegations from the Russian Tomsk region and the Moscow Chamber of Commerce, which reflects a remarkable diversity in the economic destinations that Algeria seeks to develop its relations with, similar to the United States of America .

The meetings were no longer confined to diplomatic pleasantries, but resulted in practical work programs, including an agreement to organize an Algerian-Azerbaijani economic forum before the end of the year, and the launch of remote business meetings between economic operators, as well as the preparation of information and promotional days for the benefit of Algerian enterprises wishing to enter new markets.

Among the most prominent files raised during the meetings was benefiting from the privileges that the Chinese market has begun to grant to some African countries, including Algeria, where the two parties discussed activating the issuance of certificates of origin for Algerian exports, and organizing information days to familiarize economic operators with the mechanisms for accessing the Chinese market, allowing for an increase in exports outside the hydrocarbons sector.

As for cooperation with Russia, it has taken on new dimensions, as talks with officials from the Tomsk region and the Moscow Chamber of Commerce included the fields of space technologies, electronic, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, in addition to the agricultural sector, with a focus on benefiting from the African Continental Free Trade Area to create joint projects and investments.

Meetings with Sierra Leone and Malaysia also revealed a mutual desire to establish partnerships in the health, energy, and transport sectors, in addition to exploring investment and trade exchange opportunities, while meetings with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovakia focused on encouraging bilateral investments and organizing direct business meetings between economic enterprises in the two countries.

In contrast, the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry did not overlook the practical side of these partnerships, as it organized, in cooperation with the Algerian Company of Fairs and Exports “Safex”, bilateral business meetings (B2B) on the sidelines of the Algiers International Fair, bringing together Algerian enterprises with their foreign counterparts, with the aim of transforming diplomatic contacts into actual cooperation and investment projects.

This accelerated economic movement reflects a new trend in Algerian economic policy based on diversifying international partners, searching for untapped markets, and attracting qualitative investments in the technology, industry, agriculture, energy, and health sectors, in line with the strategy of diversifying the national economy and promoting exports outside hydrocarbons.

With this steady momentum continuing, Algeria appears to be facing a new phase of economic openness, in which the diversity of partners and destinations will be one of the most important stakes for enhancing growth, attracting investments, and raising the competitiveness of the national product in global markets.