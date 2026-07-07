Education Directorates Mobilized for Algeria’s Largest Promotion Examination

The Ministry of National Education has entered the final phase of preparations for the July 2026 professional promotion examinations, mobilizing education directorates nationwide and issuing mandatory assignments to thousands of staff members responsible for supervision and invigilation.

More than 8,000 promotion vacancies are available this year, as authorities intensify efforts to ensure the integrity, transparency, and smooth conduct of one of the sector’s largest career advancement examinations.

According to official correspondence recently issued by provincial education directorates, the mobilization is based on Executive Decree No. 25-54 of January 21, 2025, which establishes the special statute governing employees in the national education sector. In particular, Article 24 of the decree stipulates that appointments to examination duties are mandatory and carry national significance.

Under these provisions, every employee officially assigned to examination duties is legally required to serve on invigilation committees and participate in the administration of the examinations scheduled for July 11, 2026, across 200 examination centers nationwide.

Mandatory Briefing Ahead of Examination Day

Education authorities have instructed all appointed teachers and staff to report to their designated examination centers according to a strict timetable.

A mandatory coordination and orientation meeting has been scheduled for July 8 at 10:00 a.m., during which officials will review the examination invigilation manual, explain supervisors’ responsibilities, allocate morning and afternoon shifts, and outline procedures for handling unforeseen situations.

Officials have also instructed all invigilators and assigned personnel to arrive at their examination centers by 7:30 a.m. on July 11, allowing sufficient time to complete essential pre-examination procedures, including inspecting examination facilities, taking possession of examination rooms, and directing candidates in an orderly manner designed to prevent confusion or disruption.

Administrative Documents Required

Each assigned staff member has also been instructed to submit a simplified administrative file to the examination center director on examination day.

The file must include: A passport-sized photograph; A crossed postal account check (postal CCP), as bank checks will not be accepted for compensation payments; a copy of the employee’s salary statement; and a copy of the employee’s social security card.

Strict Penalties for Absence

Provincial education directorates have issued strong warnings to staff who fail to comply with their assignments.

Under the applicable regulations, any employee who is absent from either the mandatory coordination meeting on July 8 or the examination duties on July 11 will face immediate disciplinary action. These measures include salary deductions corresponding to the days of absence, in addition to formal disciplinary proceedings that may involve appearances before appeals committees or disciplinary councils, in accordance with the laws governing the education sector.

The Ministry of National Education says the strict measures are intended to preserve the credibility of the professional examinations and ensure equal opportunities for all education employees competing for promotion. Officials stressed that the success of the examinations depends on the collective commitment, professionalism, and discipline of the entire education community.

Nearly 40,000 Candidates Expected

Approximately 40,000 candidates have registered through the ministry’s digital platform and will sit the examinations.

Candidates will be distributed evenly across examination rooms, with 20 candidates assigned to each room. Depending on the promotion category, participants will take between two and three examinations, scheduled over morning and afternoon sessions.

Double Marking to Ensure Fairness

Following the completion of the examinations, answer scripts will be transferred from examination centers to regional collection centers, where candidates’ personal information will be removed and replaced with anonymous identification codes to guarantee confidentiality and impartiality.

The anonymized scripts will then be forwarded to marking centers, where every examination paper will undergo double marking by two independent examiners, a procedure designed to ensure that each candidate receives a fair and accurate assessment.