Marco Rubio: “Significant Progress In Relations With Algeria In Economic, Cultural, And Security Fields”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Monday, praised the “significant progress” witnessed in bilateral relations between Washington and Algeria, in the economic, cultural, and security fields.

This came out in Rubio’s congratulations sent to Algeria, on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the restoration of national sovereignty on July 5, 1962.

The congratulatory message published on the official website of the U.S. Embassy stated: “On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest congratulations to the government and people of Algeria, on the occasion of their sixty-fourth National Day”.

The head of U.S. diplomacy added: “During the past year, our bilateral relations have witnessed significant progress in the economic, cultural, and security fields. We look forward to bolstering our cooperation and achieving more prosperity for our two countries”.