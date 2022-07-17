-- -- -- / -- -- --
Darmanin: “A New Requirement For Securing A Residence Permit In France”

Echoroukonline / English Version: Med.B
The French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin would like to make the issuing of residence permits to foreigners conditional on their mastery of the French language.

This decision will be proposed by the government alongside a proposal to expel foreigners who commit “serious offenses”.

The government is going to propose making the issue of the multiannual residence permit (CSP) conditional on mastery of a minimum level of French in order to bolster integration, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced on Tuesday 12 July.

Today, in order to receive a residence permit, a foreigner must simply prove his or her attendance and seriousness during language training, without showing any rejection of the values of the Republic.

“A nod to the Republicans”

The only requirement is to progress to A1 level, the lowest possible language level. Gerald Darmanin therefore wishes to reinforce the level of French requirement to obtain a straightening out or a residence permit.

This is a nod to the Republicans, with whom the Minister of the Interior hopes to find compromises in the Assembly, but also to the “National Rassemblement”.

Marine Le Pen also indicated that she was largely in favor of another measure, proposed last weekend by the Minister of the Interior: the expulsion of foreign delinquents and criminals.

