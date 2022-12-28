David Moyes’s Constant Criticism of Benrahma Raises Anger of Hammers’ Fans

The coach of the English club West Ham, David Moyes, continues his controversial criticism of the Algerian international, Said Benrahma, although he was the best player in the recent matches of the London club, as he made new statements that once again belittle the Algerian player after the defeat of the Hammers (3-1) Tuesday against its host Arsenal in the 17th round of the English Premier League.

Said Benrahma played in the Arsenal match and scored his team’s only goal via a penalty kick in the first half of the game, giving his team the lead before the “Gunners” returned in the second half and scored three total goals, at a time when many observers held coach David Moyes responsible for the loss because he did not make any effective changes and insisted on the defensive plan throughout the match.

In addition, the Scottish coach tried to evade responsibility and made strange statements in which he criticized Benrahma and held him responsible for Arsenal’s return, specifically the equalizer, as he said in media statements after the match: “The goals we received were frankly disappointing, especially the first goal due to the bad behaviour and decision of Said Benrahma, who put his teammate Declan Rice in a difficult position with that bad pass, which allowed Martin Odegaard to find space, transfer the danger to our side, and then score the equalizing goal”.

The statements of the Hammers’ coach David Moyes tried to diminish the value of Said Benrahma every time, although the Algerian international is considered one of the best players in West Ham United this season, and he was the only scorer of the club in the match against Arsenal after a penalty, and media believe that Moyes always blame Benrahma, even in some simple matters, as was the case in his statements after the Arsenal match, as he held the Algerian part of the responsibility for the equalizing goal scored by the young player Bukayo Saka in the 56th minute, and the reports confirmed that David Moyes has become publicly criticizing Said Benrahma more than any other player in West Ham United, for several incomprehensible reasons, the Hammers’ fans even called the Algerian player “the scapegoat of West Ham”.

Said Benrahma is waiting, according to what was reported by several English media, for the Scottish coach to leave the “hammers” due to poor results, so that he will be the biggest beneficiary and be more liberated by appointing a new coach, unlike what he is currently living with Moyes, and English media expected he will be removed during the next few days after the club’s management reached the conviction of change to save the club from falling to the first division “EFL Championship”.