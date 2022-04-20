De Mistura was Surprised by The New Spanish Position on Western Sahara

The information reported by some Spanish and Moroccan media that talks about the “alleged relief” of the personal envoy, Staffan de Mistura, regarding the change in the Spanish government’s position on the Western Sahara question, is only part of the propaganda and manoeuvre orchestrated by some official circles in Madrid to try to calm the battle caused by the controversial decision taken by the head of government, Pedro Sanchez, an Algerian diplomatic source said.

“In fact, the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, with whom we are communicating, is the first to confirm that he was very surprised by the shift in Spain’s position, and therefore he is afraid of obstructing his mission and complicating everything that the United Nations is doing, which Mistura considers the most appropriate framework for settling the conflict between the Polisario Front and the Kingdom of Morocco”, the same diplomatic source added.