Defense Ministry Thwarts 35,000 Cyber Attacks Par Day Against Algeria

The Ministry of National Defense responds to 35,000 cyberattacks in the framework of what is known as “the electronic war and terrorism”, as the Supreme Command of the National Army confronts all these attempts through the continuous recruitment of frames and officers in coordination with other security services, as it thwarted the plans of gangs seeking to strike Algeria’s stability and sow discord among members of the same people, by broadcasting propaganda messages, and marketing subversive ideas and hate speech to serve malicious agendas known for their hatred of Algeria.

In this context, Echorouk sources revealed that the cyberattacks coming from Morocco towards Algeria broke the record, along with several European and Asian countries, as officers and soldiers of the “virtual space” were able to thwart cyberattacks and conspiracies executed via the Internet, which intensified during the last months and forced the Ministry of Defense to resort to highly experienced competencies in the field of informatics who work 24 hours a day to face these attacks and combat this electronic war, which prevented any website from being hacked, in addition to specifying the country of origin of the “hackers”.

In the language of numbers, Echorouk source says that the percentage of attempts to hack the official website of the Ministry of Defense exceeded 70%, while the percentage of attempts to hack the “WAPMAIL” exceeded 60% per day, asserting that any penetration attempt can determine the location, place and country of origin of the “hackers” employing a “red” warning signal that warns the elements of securing and protecting the website and thwarting any penetration attempt aimed at changing or stealing the confidential information base on the sites of the commanding forces or central departments.

In this context, the security services began a few days ago to confront the rise in hate speech and incitement campaigns that accompanied the killing of Djamel Ben Ismail, where the Oran police arrested 4 suspects in the case of filming and publishing videos on social media that incite violence at a time when the Ministry of Justice is heading to establish a criminal pole specialized in crimes related to information and communication technologies.

The Minister of Justice, Rachid Tabbi, submitted a preliminary draft for an order amending and completing Ordinance No. 66-155 of June 8, 1966, which includes the Code of Criminal Procedure relating to the dissemination and promotion of false information that would harm public security and the stability of society.