Denis Lavagne: “I Am Optimistic About Winning The CAF Confederation Cup To Honor Algeria”

JSKabylie coach Denis Lavagne said, on Wednesday, in a statement at Algiers Houari Boumediene Airport , that he is optimistic about achieving victory in the final match and return with the CAF Confederation Cup to honour Algeria and all JS Kabylie fans.



Speaking about the match expected next Saturday against Raja Casablanca club, the Canaries’ coach added: “The chances of the two clubs before the match are equal. We trained for the match as it should be done, and we will complete our preparations in Benin for the date that awaits us.”

“We focused on recovering in the past sessions, after we played a scheduled match, and from a physical point of view there is no problem, especially since the opponent played an additional match compared to us, where we played three matches, while Raja played 4 matches, the last of which was on Tuesday.”



Lavagne spoke about the use of the “VAR” technique in the expected final: “We will play on a neutral stadium, and we are not afraid of arbitration, and the VAR technique is good in such matches, and now we have to prepare well for this confrontation, to confirm our capabilities and work to win the cup.”



The JSKabylie delegation will be in Cotonou, Benin, starting from this evening, Wednesday, and will, except Thursday, take part in a training session there, provided that it will conclude its preparations by conducting the last session on Friday evening.