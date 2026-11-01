Deputies Are Bound By The Content Of Bills And 6 Minutes For Each Oral Intervention

Deputies of the People’s National Assembly or Lower House of Parliament will henceforward be required to limit their interventions to the content of the bills proposed for discussion, without addressing topics outside the framework of the presented texts, as general discussion sessions begin, most notably the 2027 Finance Bill, which is expected to be presented today by the relevant Minister, as the provisions of the lower house’s internal regulations were recalled, to ensure the organization of interventions and focus discussions on the legislative provisions and measures under study.

The emphasis on these regulations comes at the start of discussing the projects listed on the Assembly’s agenda, as heads of parliamentary blocs were keen to remind their deputies of the need to adhere to the content of the texts under discussion and comply with the provisions of the internal regulations, according to what “Echorouk” has learned, the Assembly’s Bureau also discussed during its meeting on Thursday the discussion mechanisms and its schedule, in preparation for the sessions dedicated to studying the bills.

This reminder is based on the internal regulations of the People’s National Assembly, which were approved during the previous legislative term, as Article 73 thereof was explicit in defining the scope of the discussion, by stating that “interventions during the general discussion focus on the content of the bill, or the law proposal” which requires adhering to the subject of the presented legislative text, and not expanding interventions to other files that do not fall within its provisions.

The same article was not limited to determining the content of the interventions, but also regulated how the general discussion proceeds and the order of taking the floor, as it starts by listening to the government representative, or the author of the law proposal, or the delegate of the authors of the proposal, as the case may be then the rapporteur of the competent committee, before moving to the intervening deputies according to the order of their registration.

The same provisions also allow the government representative or the competent committee or the author of the law proposal or the delegate of its authors, as the case may be, to take the floor upon request, allowing for the provision of necessary clarifications regarding the issues raised during the discussion.

Thus, the discussion sessions of the various bills, starting with the 2027 Finance Bill, will be subject to a regulatory framework that determines the path and scope of interventions, which, according to the legislator, enhances the focus of parliamentary debate on the content of the presented texts, and allows deputies to discuss their provisions and provide their observations regarding them according to the procedures stipulated in the internal regulations of the Assembly.

This reminder comes at a time when previous legislative terms witnessed some deputies’ interventions deviating from the content of the presented texts, by addressing other files and concerns, especially during the discussion of projects with legislative weight and economic importance, foremost of which is the Finance Bill, which constitutes a basic station within the annual legislative work.

It is expected that the discussion of the 2027 Finance Bill will start today, with the sector minister presenting the financial budget for the next year, before opening the floor for deputies to present their interventions and express their observations regarding the measures and provisions contained in the project, where the duration of each deputy’s intervention was set at six minutes.

In this context, the process of registering intervention requests started on Saturday evening, and will continue until this morning, in preparation for the general discussion session that will allow deputies to raise their concerns related to the content of the project and present their observations regarding it, provided that the document is presented for voting and approval at the level of the People’s National Assembly on November 16.