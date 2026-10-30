Three European Countries Move to Increase Imports of Algerian Gas

Three European countries are looking to increase their imports of Algerian gas as part of broader efforts to diversify supply sources and secure their energy needs, amid ongoing shifts in the European gas trade landscape.

The countries involved are the Czech Republic, France and Germany, although each is pursuing a different approach to cooperation with Algeria. Prague is seeking to double the volumes covered by its existing contract with Algeria, while Paris has requested increased supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the earliest opportunity. Berlin, meanwhile, is preparing to receive additional volumes under an agreement between Algeria’s state-owned energy company Sonatrach and its German counterpart, VNG, according to specialist energy news outlet Attaqa.

Algeria is strengthening its position in the European market through exports delivered via pipelines and shipments of liquefied natural gas, as well as its contractual relationships with several European energy companies.

In this context, the Czech government announced on Tuesday, October 27, that Prague wants to double the volume of gas it imports from Algeria under a contract between Czech energy company ČEZ and Sonatrach, increasing annual supplies from 200 million cubic metres to 400 million cubic metres.

The two companies signed the agreement in 2024 as part of the Czech Republic’s efforts to diversify its energy supplies and reduce its dependence on Russian gas.