Sifi Ghrieb to Represent President Tebboune at Russia–Africa Summit in Moscow
Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb is participating on behalf of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the proceedings of the third Russia–Africa Summit and the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which opened today in the Russian capital, Moscow.Algeria’s participation in the international event is part of its efforts to strengthen cooperation and partnership with Russia and African countries, while expanding coordination and consultations on economic and development issues of mutual interest.