Moscow Gas Summit: President Tebboune Outlines Algeria’s Vision  for Global Energy Security

Algerian President AbdelmadjidTebboune has called for stronger international cooperation to safeguard global energy security, stressing the strategic role of natural gas in meeting growing energy needs while supporting the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

In a message addressed to participants at the opening of the eighth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), held in Moscow, Tebboune highlighted the importance of stable energy markets, predictable regulations and fair returns on investment. The message was delivered by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, who represented the president at the summit.

Tebboune began by thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin for the warm welcome extended to the Algerian delegation, describing the meeting as a new milestone in collective efforts to strengthen cooperation among gas-producing countries.

He also recalled the seventh GECF summit, hosted by Algeria two years earlier, and the strategic importance attributed to natural gas in the global energy security framework under the Algiers Declaration. Expressing satisfaction with the implementation of the declaration’s principles, he wished Russia success as it assumed the summit’s presidency from Algeria.

Natural gas remains central to global energy security

The Algerian president noted that the summit coincides with the GECF’s 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century during which the organisation’s long-term vision has helped shape discussions on the global energy landscape.

He also highlighted the role of the Gas Research Institute, established to strengthen the forum’s technical and scientific capabilities, noting that Algeria, as its host country, had provided the resources needed to support its operations and serve the interests of member states.

According to Tebboune, global energy markets are at a critical turning point. Successive crises have demonstrated the resilience of the gas industry and confirmed that natural gas is not merely a temporary solution, but a lasting pillar of national economies.

However, the industry faces an increasingly complex environment shaped by competing energy security requirements, climate commitments, regulatory changes and unprecedented geopolitical realignments.

Tebboune stressed that each country has the sovereign right to determine its own energy policies. He warned that frequent and unpredictable regulatory changes can destabilise markets, discourage investment and threaten the security of energy supplies.

Investments worth billions of dollars in gas infrastructure, he argued, require stable regulatory frameworks and fair pricing that reflects the value of natural gas, particularly under long-term contracts.

He called for constructive dialogue among stakeholders to establish a mutually agreed regulatory framework capable of protecting investments and directing capital towards regions where it is most needed.

A fair and gradual energy transition

Tebboune maintained that the energy transition must be fair, gradual and inclusive, warning against approaches that exclude certain countries or impose disproportionate burdens on developing nations.

He said developing countries should not be forced to bear the consequences of problems they did not create, nor should their right to economic development be placed in opposition to their right to a healthy environment.

In this context, he presented natural gas as a partner to renewable energy rather than an obstacle to the transition. Gas, he argued, can help stabilise electricity systems, reduce emissions and prevent a return to more polluting energy sources.

“Natural gas is not an obstacle to the energy transition, but a bridge towards a safe transition,” was the central message of his remarks.

The president added that global energy security depends on a balanced relationship between predictable demand, reliable supplies and fair compensation reflecting the value of resources and the scale of investment required.

Such a balance, he said, is essential to maintaining sustainable supplies while reconciling economic and social development with climate objectives. He also stressed the importance of recognising the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and the varying capacities of individual countries.

Algeria reaffirms its position as a reliable gas supplier

Tebboune underscored Algeria’s longstanding contribution to the gas industry, recalling the inauguration in Arzew in 1964 of what he described as the world’s first natural gas liquefaction complex.

Today, Algeria ranks among the world’s ten largest gas producers and is the European Union’s second-largest supplier of pipeline gas, according to the president. The country also supplies liquefied natural gas to several international markets.

He attributed Algeria’s position to its record of reliability and its commitment to contractual obligations, even under difficult circumstances, reaffirming that the country would remain a secure and dependable gas supplier.

The president also highlighted Algeria’s efforts to implement an ambitious energy transition strategy, with clean and renewable energy expected to play a central role in achieving sustainable economic growth.

He cited major structural projects, including the Gara Djebilet iron ore project, which contains one of the world’s largest iron ore reserves, and the integrated phosphate project. These initiatives, he said, would contribute to the development of Algeria’s natural resources, strengthen export capacity and support global food security.

Trans-Saharan gas pipeline seen as a driver of African development

The proposed Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline was another key focus of Tebboune’s message.With a planned export capacity of 30 billion cubic metres annually, the project reflects a shared vision of a more integrated and sovereign Africa, while strengthening South-South cooperation, he said.

Tebboune described the pipeline as a potential instrument for combating energy poverty and advancing sustainable development across the continent.

He reaffirmed Algeria’s commitment to contributing its expertise and financial resources to ensure the project’s successful completion.

Algeria plans 15,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2035

The president said Algeria was pursuing an orderly and equitable energy transition that balances climate objectives with national sovereignty and energy security.

The strategy includes reducing the carbon footprint of industry, curbing methane emissions and gas flaring, and expanding carbon capture initiatives.

As part of these efforts, Tebboune announced a national programme to develop 15,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2035, backed by an investment envelope of approximately €22 billion.

Algeria also aims to become a major player in the hydrogen sector through the South2 Corridor, a project being developed in cooperation with European partners and Tunisia.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Algeria’s capacity to export gas, electricity, ammonia and hydrogen, while consolidating its ambition to become a transcontinental energy hub.

Call for stronger cooperation among gas-exporting countries

Tebboune urged GECF members to strengthen cooperation and reinforce the organisation’s role in maintaining market stability and securing supplies amid geopolitical tensions.

He also called on member countries to coordinate their positions in defence of shared interests and expand natural gas exports into new markets, particularly through South-South cooperation.

Emphasising the need for a common long-term vision, the president called for a future built around safer and cleaner gas, more stable markets and a stronger, more influential forum.

He concluded by stressing that energy policy carries responsibilities towards future generations, who have the right to inherit a healthy planet, accessible energy and a secure future.

Tebboune renewed his thanks to Putin and the Russian Federation, wishing the summit success.

Algerian delegation attends summit in Moscow

The eighth GECF Summit opened in Moscow on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb representing President Tebboune. Ghrieb was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the opening session.

A group photograph was taken with delegation heads and participants before the proceedings began, as energy markets continued to face geopolitical and economic challenges.

Ghrieb had arrived in Moscow on Monday evening at the head of the Algerian delegation. His visit also coincides with the third Russia–Africa Summit, scheduled for October 28–29, and its accompanying Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

The delegation includes Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs, and Mohamed Arkab, Minister of State and Minister of Hydrocarbons.

Algeria’s participation in the meetings reflects its efforts to strengthen international cooperation, broaden economic and energy partnerships, and intensify consultations on issues of mutual interest with its international partners.