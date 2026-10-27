Salsabil Fodil Declares: “Echorouk” Group Aspires To A Joint Production With “Russia Today” Channel

The General Manager of “Echorouk” channels, Ms. Salsabil Fodil, praised the results of the cooperation agreement with “Russia Today” channel, which was signed last year in Moscow between representatives of the two major institutions.

Ms. Salsabil Fodil said, in a meeting with representatives of the Russian channel on Monday in Moscow, that the “Echorouk” Group seeks to strengthen the agreement and expand its fields, moving from the exchange of news and content to producing joint projects, exchanging expertise, and investing in training.

In this context, the general manager of “Echorouk” channels spoke about the importance of producing a joint documentary series highlighting the cultural, civilizational, and human diversity of the African continent, allowing the audience to discover Africa through the stories and experiences of its children.

Ms. Salsabil Fodil further proposed working on a documentary series about Russia, through which the Algerian audience can learn about the tourism, cultural, and civilizational heritage, bringing them closer to Russian society and its traditions.

The proposals of the general manager of “Echorouk” channels received great interest and a warm welcome from counterparts at the Russian channel, which means opening promising horizons to study ways of implementing them on the ground and moving or elevating the partnership from content exchange to its creation or joint production.

The latter also expressed thanks to “RT channel” for the distinguished initiative that brought together a number of African channel officials within the framework of the Russia-Africa Summit, praising its constant keenness to open spaces for dialogue and cooperation between African and international media institutions, as expressed.

For reference, “Echorouk News” channel has been linked by a memorandum of understanding for media cooperation with the Arabic-speaking “Russia Today” channel since October 15, 2025.

The memorandum of understanding includes the exchange of media content between the two channels, including news stories, documentaries, talk shows, and videos, in addition to cooperation in event coverage.