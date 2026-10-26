Algeria And Qatar Explore Investment Partnership Opportunities

The General Manager of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency, Mr. Omar Rekkache, discussed with the Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the prospects for developing economic cooperation between the two countries, and exploring opportunities to establish investment partnerships in sectors of mutual interest, in addition to preparing for a visit by a delegation of Qatari businesspeople to Algeria.

The meeting took place this Monday morning on the sidelines of Mr. Rekkache’s participation in the 9th edition of the World Investment Forum 2026, held in Doha from October 25 to 27, in the presence of the Ambassador of Algeria to Qatar, His Excellency Mr. Salah Attia, and the board member of the Qatar Chamber, Mr. Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Obaidly.

During the meeting, Mr. Rekkache gave a presentation on the investment climate in Algeria, reviewing the incentives and advantages established by the state for the benefit of investors, and the economic potential and opportunities available to Qatari businesspeople.

The talks dwelt on ways to enhance cooperation between economic institutions in the two countries and expand trade and investment exchanges, in a way that supports the presence of economic operators in the Algerian and Qatari markets.

The two sides also discussed the necessary preparations to organize a visit for a delegation of Qatari businesspeople to Algeria, with the aim of learning about the available investment opportunities, holding direct meetings with their Algerian counterparts, identifying possible areas of cooperation, and discussing partnership projects that can be realized.