Bayer Targets 5,000 Hectares in Algeria’s Corn Seed Market

German agrochemical giant Bayer plans to strengthen its presence in Algeria by testing hybrid corn seed varieties in desert regions, paving the way for their local commercialization. The strategy aims to cover around 5,000 hectares of cultivated land over the next five years.

According to Tunisia’s La Presse de Tunisie, in an article published earlier this week on the German group’s agricultural innovation strategy, Algeria is a priority market for Bayer, which is seeking to develop seed varieties suited to local climatic conditions and farmers’ needs.

The newspaper quoted Amina L’Kima, managing director of Bayer Morocco and head of the company’s agricultural science division in North Africa, as saying that the group aims to strengthen its position in Algeria’s corn seed market by developing hybrid varieties capable of adapting to local farming conditions.

Field trials began in 2026 and involve testing corn varieties in desert regions using center-pivot irrigation systems. The trials are designed to assess how well the varieties perform under actual production conditions and whether they can deliver satisfactory yields before the company moves forward with commercialization.

The trials are particularly significant given the climatic challenges facing agriculture in Algeria’s southern regions, especially drought and limited water resources. Developing varieties adapted to the local environment is therefore considered an important factor in improving agricultural productivity.

More broadly, La Presse de Tunisie highlighted Bayer’s strategy of combining scientific research, digital innovation and agricultural solutions. These efforts include the use of artificial intelligence and data analysis to develop new approaches to crop protection and improve farming practices.

Through this approach, the group seeks to align scientific research with farmers’ needs while developing solutions tailored to the climatic and agricultural characteristics of each market.

Bayer’s planned expansion in Algeria will ultimately depend on the results of the field trials and the ability of the tested varieties to achieve satisfactory yields under desert conditions. Successful results would pave the way for commercialization and help the company reach its target of covering approximately 5,000 hectares over the next five years.