-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Did France Back Down From Reducing Visas To Algerians? Gérald Dramanin Explains 

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache 
  • 33
  • 0
Did France Back Down From Reducing Visas To Algerians? Gérald Dramanin Explains 
The decision to reduce visas did not have the expected effects, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in an interview with the French channel “BFMTV” 
“There is progress in the file of Algerian illegal immigrants who had been subjected to an expulsion order in France”, he added.
Darmanin gave a soothing speech after months of tension that followed France’s decision to reduce visas granted to Algerians, saying: “The situation has now changed.”
He distanced himself from the far right, which recently called for sanctions against Algeria if it continues to refuse to take back its citizens.
The French Interior Minister confirmed that there had been “progress” in the file of the Algerians who are illegally residing in France and against whom an expulsion order was issued.
Related Articles
Abdelmadjid Chikhi: “Algeria Will Remain Faithful to the Principle of Supporting the Liberation Movements”

Abdelmadjid Chikhi: “Algeria Will Remain Faithful to the Principle of Supporting the Liberation Movements”

Sonatrach Announces 3 Important Gas, Oil Discoveries

Sonatrach Announces 3 Important Gas, Oil Discoveries

Bashar al-Assad: “Algeria Is A Country That Adheres To Its Principles And Arabism”

Bashar al-Assad: “Algeria Is A Country That Adheres To Its Principles And Arabism”

Bashar al-Assad: “Algeria Is A Country That Adheres To Its Principles And Arabism”

Bashar al-Assad: “Algeria Is A Country That Adheres To Its Principles And Arabism”

News Of Touba’s Refusal To Travel To The Zionist Entity

News Of Touba’s Refusal To Travel To The Zionist Entity

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read