Did France Back Down From Reducing Visas To Algerians? Gérald Dramanin Explains 

The decision to reduce visas did not have the expected effects, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in an interview with the French channel “BFMTV”

“There is progress in the file of Algerian illegal immigrants who had been subjected to an expulsion order in France”, he added.



Darmanin gave a soothing speech after months of tension that followed France’s decision to reduce visas granted to Algerians, saying: “The situation has now changed.”



He distanced himself from the far right, which recently called for sanctions against Algeria if it continues to refuse to take back its citizens.

