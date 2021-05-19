Djamel Benlamri Expected To Join Al-Ahli Saudi

French media reports said, Tuesday, that international defender, Djamel Belamri, has officially informed the management of his French team, Olympique Lyonnais, that he will not continue to play for the French club in anticipation of the next football season, and will leave immediately and officially after the end of the competition.

The French newspaper “L’Equipe” revealed, on Wednesday, that the decision was taken by Djamel Benlamri to leave the French Ligue in the next summer Mercato, following the many offers that he recently received from Gulf clubs in the first Ligue, after spending 8 months in the “League 1” amid vacillating participation with the first team, knowing that the decision to leave is mainly due to his lack of participation in the starting line-up because he did not get the opportunity.

This happens at a time when Saudi media reports revealed, on Wednesday, that Benlamri will soon join the local Al-Ahly club after President Madjed Al-Nafiei entered into advanced negotiations with the player’s business agent.

Sport 24 website confirmed that the Al-Ahly administration is ready to sign Benlamri in the new season, in exchange for granting the Greens’ defender an annual salary of 18.2 million Saudi Riyals to contract with him, equivalent to 646.5988 DZD.

It should be noted that Djamel Benlamri had officially joined the French club Lyon on October 5, 2020, with a contract extending for only one season, coming from the Saudi Al-Shabab club.