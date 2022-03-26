Documents Proving the Involvement of OAS in Algiers Events

In confirmation of the criticism levelled by historians, including Alain Roussillon, to French President Emmanuel Macron, for what was considered by him “an ignorance” of the crimes of the terrorist secret army organization (OAS), in the events that took place in Larbi Ben M’hidi Street (formerly Rue D’isly) in the capital Algiers.

French historians published pictures in the archives, emphasizing the role of the terrorist organization, which shed much of the blood of Algerians and even the French, who were convinced of the justice of this case, in retaliation for the loss of the dream of “French Algeria”.

The leaked documents, which the French President tried to ignore in his initiative on January 26, related to the massacre of European protestors in the capital on March 26, about a week after the signing of the Evian Accords in 1962, are pictures that prove the involvement of the terrorist secret army organization in those events.

Macron had described what he called the “massacre”, as an “unforgivable incident for the Republic”, and blamed the French army, but without reference to the secret army terrorist organization, although it was involved and with documented evidence in the French archives, as part of his endeavours aiming to “reconcile” the memories of the different victims of war in Algeria.

However, some of his critics on the French side in this matter, assert that he avoided, or rather ignored, a historical look at the validity or lies of some of the narratives on which he based his apology to the “French of Algeria” or the so-called Pieds-Noirs.

As for the leakers of these documents, Macron expressed his satisfaction with the associations that are nostalgic for “French Algeria”, and which hold the French army fully responsible for what happened in the capital Algiers, but historian Alain Roussillon revealed documents that show that the automatic weapons that were installed by the terrorist organization OAS, on the balconies of buildings overlooking the street, opened fire at a French army checkpoint. Therefore, this terrorist organization bears a heavy responsibility in this “massacre”, according to the description of the French president.

Exclusive pictures show the places where the Secret Army Organization installed the automatic weapon, which was used to confuse the scene, while the occupation army set up a barrier near the central post office, to repel the protests of Pieds-Noirs coming from the Bab al-Oued neighbourhood, west of the capital.

In the absence of any images due to the ban imposed by the French army, a plot marked with GR1H2703 appears in the ninth volume of the French Ministry of Defense. The barrier was formed by the 4th Regiment of the French Army, which shot the protesters, but also came under fire from weapons installed by the commandos of the terrorist secret army organization, on the balconies and rooftops of Larbi Ben M’hidi Street and the surrounding area.

In line with these documents, historian Alain Roussillon asserts, that General Salan, founder of the terrorist organization (OAS), authorized his commandos on February 7, that is, before the signing of the Evian Accords on March 18, 1962, to open fire on French soldiers “if necessary”, intending to provoke events through a “general offensive” strategy against “the opponent, who, in his opinion, are the mobile gendarmerie and security units” and the French “army units”, who, in his view, became an opponent because he did not object to the signing of the Evian Agreements, which drew up a cease-fire.