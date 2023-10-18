Does the Moroccan regime dare to cut off its contacts with the usurping Zionist entity?

If the Moroccan regime had been honest with its people and with the Palestinian people, it would have decided to sever its diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity from the first day of the barbaric aggression on the Gaza Strip, but it was not until the second day, the tenth day, and after the horrible massacre that targeted the Baptist hospital in Gaza, which left more than a thousand victims dead and wounded. The Alawite palace did not dare to expel the head of the Zionist liaison office, David Govrin, from Rabat.

When the Mohammed VI regime decided to normalize relations with the entity and was aware of the seriousness of what it had done to the Palestinian issue, the central issue of the nation, it promised that this issue would be its top priority. However, after about three years of this promise, it became clear day by day that it was false. It was just a temporary statement to reassure the Moroccan people, who at that time were afraid of the political and moral fall of the first man in the Alawi palace, who marketed himself as the “Chairman of the Jerusalem Committee”.

What the Moroccan regime has issued since the beginning of the brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip has not exceeded two statements. The first was disastrous in every sense of the word. It put the executioner and the victim in the same basket by calling for an end to violence on both sides. Rather, it condemned what had been done. The Palestinian resistance, led by the Hamas movement, said on the seventh of this month: “Morocco condemns the targeting of civilians…” without daring to condemn the usurper by name, nor did it exclude the resistance from the condemnation.

The foreign policy of the Kingdom of Morocco is considered one of the exclusive prerogatives of King Mohammed VI, as stated in the famous statement in which the palace responded to the opposition Moroccan Justice and Development Party, which criticized the defense of the head of the Moroccan regime’s diplomacy, Nasser Bourita, against the Zionist entity in international forums, in the African Union and the European Union. At that time, the Alaouite Palace affirmed that “Morocco’s position on the Palestinian issue is irreversible and it is one of the foreign policy priorities that is considered the exclusive domain of the King”.

Since that date, the Zionist entity has committed numerous heinous massacres against the defenseless Palestinian people, in Jabalia, Rafah and Jenin, and these days are the Gaza massacres, the latest and most horrific of which is the Baptist Hospital massacre on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. However, the Moroccan regime has been content to condemn and denounce.

What is more, the head of the Zionist liaison office, David Govrin, issued from Rabat this week a statement full of hate, hatred and terrorism against the Palestinian resistance after its attack on the Zionist army in the cities and settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip, but neither the palace nor the Moroccan Foreign Ministry dared to stop him, restrict him or expel him, just like Bourita did when the former foreign minister of the Zionist entity, Yair Lapid, attacked Algeria in a joint press conference, which led the latter to sever its diplomatic relations with the Moroccan regime more than two years ago.

What is striking is that the current circumstances are helping the royal palace in Rabat to take a courageous stance against the Zionist entity. The Moroccan street is boiling and the political class is demanding an end to normalization in the face of the heinous and daily Zionist crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people. But King Mohammed VI seems to have lost his mind. The will, handcuffed, is not able to assure the Moroccan people and the Palestinians that it is in compliance, as stated in the statement in which he responded to the Justice and Development Party, which criticized Bourita’s transformation into a cleaner of the disgusting filth of the usurping Zionist entity in international forums.