DZD 50.000 to Spend 10 Days With Family in Tunisia

A summer camp is organised in the Tunisian city of Sousse, from July 22nd to August 25th, the Office of the National Union of Education and Training Workers said.

“The program of these tourist holidays has been distributed in three groups, each of which lasts 10 nights, where the members of the syndicate mentioned above will stay with their families in various equipped, furnished and air-conditioned apartments at prices ranging between DZD 45.000 and 50.000 per family, with the transportation expenses”, he added.

The statement of the syndicate specified the launch of the first group towards neighbouring Tunisia during the period between July 22 and August,1, while the second group will be launched between August 1, and 11, and the third group between August 11 and 25.

The syndicate indicated that the price of a residence in a one-room apartment near the sea in Sousse is DZD 45000, while the price of a family residence in a two-room apartment is DZD 50.000 million, with the costs of transportation back and forth.

The National Office of the Union of Education and Training Workers has set July 22 as the last date for registration at the level of its state offices, noting that the trips are held without a lottery.