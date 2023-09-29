Echorouk Group Alerts National And International Public Opinion

This Thursday morning, the Echorouk Group was alerted by the large public in Algeria and abroad to the racist remarks contained in an article published on Facebook under the name of “Echorouk Algeria”.

The Echorouk Group wishes to inform the large public that this site has been hijacked and does not belong to it. Moreover, the Echorouk Group has repeatedly alerted the relevant authorities to the moral damage it has suffered and points out that its official accounts are known to all.

The Echorouk Group reiterates that its editorial line is far removed from these unethical practices.