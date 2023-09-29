-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Echorouk Group Alerts National And International Public Opinion

Echoroukonline
  • 20
  • 0
Echorouk Group Alerts National And International Public Opinion

This Thursday morning, the Echorouk Group was alerted by the large public in Algeria and abroad to the racist remarks contained in an article published on Facebook under the name of “Echorouk Algeria”.

The Echorouk Group wishes to inform the large public that this site has been hijacked and does not belong to it. Moreover, the Echorouk Group has repeatedly alerted the relevant authorities to the moral damage it has suffered and points out that its official accounts are known to all.

The Echorouk Group reiterates that its editorial line is far removed from these unethical practices.

Related Articles
ANP Army thwarts attempts to smuggle 8 quintals of drugs (kif) across Moroccan border

ANP Army thwarts attempts to smuggle 8 quintals of drugs (kif) across Moroccan border

Ben Salman Approves Establishment of the Algerian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council

Ben Salman Approves Establishment of the Algerian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council

Algeria Officially Withdraws Candidacy to Host AFCON 2025/2027

Algeria Officially Withdraws Candidacy to Host AFCON 2025/2027

Ecowas Report: “Morocco’s Clandestine Factories Flood The Region With Counterfeit Medicines”

Ecowas Report: “Morocco’s Clandestine Factories Flood The Region With Counterfeit Medicines”

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read