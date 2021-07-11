El Djeich Magazine: Algerian Youth Should Beware Of “Priests” Of Chapels Of Sedition And Discord

The security and stability that the country enjoys today and the support of the people to the project of building the new Algeria “is not to the taste of some agitators and revanchists”, said the ANP Army magazine “El Djeïch” in its latest issue, calling on young Algerians to beware of “priests of chapel” in the service of foreign agendas working against Algeria and its people.

“This climate of security and stability, as well as the people’s adherence to the project of building the new Algeria, is not to the liking of certain agitators and revanchists, who then attacked all the achievements that have been made to date, as the President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, pointed out in his speech to the Nation on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of Independence and the Youth Day,” the editorial said.

The magazine stressed, in this regard, that “the freedom and security that Algeria enjoys today are neither a coincidence nor a gift, but the result of immense sacrifices and huge efforts of successive generations, from Emir Abdelkader to Benboulaïd and his valiant comrades in arms.

According to the magazine, the celebration of the 59th anniversary of independence “calls on the collective memory to recall the price paid by our elders and their supreme sacrifice to free the country from the yoke of a brutal colonial settlement that lasted 132 years, during which Algerians endured the worst forms of oppression and repression that did not, at the same time, in any way prevent them from being a success.

At the same time, this did not prevent them from writing, with their pure souls and precious blood, glorious feats of heroism and epics that will forever be engraved in the history of humanity, and which have made one of the greatest revolutions of the 20th century pass into posterity.

Referring to the unstable situation in Algeria’s regional environment, the El Djeich magazine maintained that “our country has never ceased and continues to support all international efforts and initiatives aimed at restoring security and stability in all the neighboring countries”.

It deplored, in this regard, that “there are still ill-intentioned parties working to aggravate the situation and trying to discredit Algeria and undermine its security”, highlighting the “strong warnings” sent by ANP Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha to these nefarious parties.

“We are sending the strongest warnings to any sick and power-hungry minds that want to undermine the image and security of Algeria, and they should know that the response will be fierce and decisive,” it said.

According to the Army magazine, ‘the speech of the Lieutenant General is clear and unambiguous and leaves no room for interpretation, just as it requires no explanation, so it is incumbent on the adventurers and the unconscious to return to the right path, to come to their senses and stop their turpitude and other charlatan vituperations’.

“The Algerian people, who have consolidated their triumphal march with the reference of November 1st 1954 Revolution, are in a position to defeat the intentions of suspicious currents and their maneuvers aimed at undermining the security and stability of the country.

It is also determined to confront, resolutely and energetically, all those who would be tempted to attack Algeria, which is strong because of its people and its army,” it warned.

The magazine “El-Djeïch” considered, in this context, that “our youth must be wary of the priests of the chapel, singers of the “fitna” or discord who hasten to threaten our country, to spread rumors and to fabricate lies, because all their attempts and all their efforts are in the service of malicious foreign agendas active against Algeria and its people.

“What is certain, however, is that their actions are doomed to failure and our youth, who have acquired a high degree of awareness, will be able to separate the wheat from the chaff, because lies cannot last long and the truth will eventually come out in the open, today or tomorrow,” the ANP Magazine stressed.

Judging that the battle that our country is waging today at various levels is “no less important” than the one waged by the Algerian people during the lofty liberation struggle, but “much more so” because “it is the natural extension of it”, the magazine considered that “just as the youth of yesterday had theorized, planned and fuelled the Liberating Revolution, the new Algeria relies on the youth”.

The latter, it continued, “is called upon to invest in various fields, to exploit its skills in the service of the development of the Fatherland and its unity, especially since the new Parliament has within its ranks young energies that carry within them all the hopes and aspirations of the youth”.

The magazine reaffirmed, on the occasion, the determination of the ANP to continue to “preserve with all its strength the legacy inherited from the glorious Shouhadas or Martyrs and to relentlessly defend the integrity of the national territory and its sovereignty.