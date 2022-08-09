Ethiopian President: “Coming To Algeria Is A Pilgrimage For All That It Means In Africa And Beyond”

Coming to Algeria is a pilgrimage for all that it means in Africa and beyond, the President of the Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, said during her recent visit to Algeria.



Sahle-Work Zewde considered visiting Algeria as performing “a pilgrimage” due to the importance of this country “in Africa and beyond” because it is considered the Mecca of revolutionary peoples.

The Ethiopian president posted a Tweet on Sunday, August,7 saying; “Words fail me to express all my gratitude to my brother Tebboune Abdelmadjid who lives up to the sincerity and warmth of his welcome, the legendary Algerian hospitality. Coming to Algeria is a pilgrimage for all that it means in Africa and beyond”.

“For African generations, the Algerian revolutionary struggle was a historic moment for their liberation from the colonial yoke. Our peoples share a fierce resistance to colonialism as well as the sacred values of freedom, independence and patriotism”, she added.



“I attended the closing ceremony of the 2022 Mediterranean Games and was able to discover the beautiful city of Oran and its surroundings. We have agreed to relaunch our relations of friendship and cooperation so that they live up to our ambitions”.



Speaking about her state visit to Algeria last July at the head of an important delegation, the Ethiopian president made it clear that the two parties agreed to renew their commitment to elevate bilateral relations and cooperation.



President Sahle-Work received a warm welcome from the President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune upon her arrival in the country.

The two presidents exchanged views on how to deepen bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Algeria. The two further agreed to develop longstanding ties and cooperation between the two nations.