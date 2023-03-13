Europe Invites Algeria to Contribute to Solving War in Ukraine

The European Union looks forward to Algeria throwing all its weight into resolving the war crisis in Ukraine, as confirmed by the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

“We also discussed Russia’s unjustified aggression against Ukraine. I stressed that this conflict is not just a European war. It takes place on European territory, but it is a major challenge for the whole world since it is an attack on the foundations of international law. And for this reason, the European Union supports Ukraine politically, militarily, financially and humanitarianally. And we will continue to do so as much as possible, as much as necessary, and as much as it takes. I invite Algeria to join efforts to stop this unjustifiable war and mitigate its economic and human impact on the whole world,” Josep Borrell said in a press statement after the audience with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

On the other hand, Borrell confirmed that; “The fight against corruption and money laundering is also an important priority, both for the European Union and for Algeria. We have exchanged on this subject and the issues of the restitution of ‘ill-gotten assets’ and illicit financial transfers, and I am absolutely convinced of the need to strengthen our cooperation in this area. The willingness of the Algerian government to work on ‘ill-gotten assets’ is something that the cooperation of the European Union will have”.

According to a statement by the presidency, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Josep Borrell Fontelles, on Monday, as part of his official visit that he has been conducting to Algeria since Sunday, and then brought them together for a working lunch, where Abdelaziz Khallaf, Director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, and Amar Belani, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended on the Algerian side, in addition to Mohamed-el-Amine Bencharif, Director General for Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From the European side, Thomas Eckert, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Algeria, Hélène Le Gal, Director of the Middle East and North Africa (EEAS) at the European Union, and Raphael Daerr, member of Josep Borrell’s Cabinet, attended the event.

The Prime Minister, Aimene Benabderrahmane, received the High Representative of the European Union and the meeting, according to a statement by the Prime Ministry, was an opportunity to address the reality and prospects of relations between Algeria and the European Union, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

This official European demand reflects the international credibility that Algeria has enjoyed after it emerged in major diplomatic stations regionally, in the Arab world and Afr, especially in light of the distinguished relations it has with Russia and the countries of the European Union.

There is no doubt that the Europeans are fully aware that Algeria, with its sophistication and good relations with countries, as well as its other cards, as a centre of energy and Mediterranean power, is capable of untangling the knot of the war crisis that has been raging for more than a year without the success of any party in resolving it, nor the world in extinguishing it or at least contributing to it. Bringing points of view closer, it has the historical balance and the diplomatic experience, in addition to neutrality and moral integrity, to punch a hole in the wall of blockage, which has become costly for the Europeans.