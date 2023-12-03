European Coordination Committee calls on Morocco to immediately release Sahrawi prisoners

The European Coordination for Support and Solidarity with the Sahrawi People renewed its support for the Sahrawi people in their struggle for self-determination and independence.

In a final declaration of the 47th Symposium, which ended on Saturday evening in the city of Toledo (Spain), the Coordination Committee called on the international community to stop obstructing the struggle of the Sahrawi people to achieve their freedom and independence, as established by international law.

The 47th “Eucoco” Symposium also called on the United Nations and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities regarding the self-determination referendum for the independence of Western Sahara and to end the Moroccan occupation of the Sahrawi people and Western Sahara.

The Symposium paid tribute to “the determination, resistance and steadfastness of the Sahrawi people in the refugee camps, in the Diaspora and in the occupied Sahrawi territories”.

It emphasized that “in light of the systematic violation of human rights in the occupied Sahrawi territories and the disturbing situation of Sahrawi political prisoners, the 47th session calls upon MINURSO to immediately ensure respect for human rights in the occupied territories of Western Sahara” and “calls upon Morocco to immediately release Sahrawi political prisoners by allowing access to observers and international organizations.

The Coordination Committee also called on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who stated that his government recognizes the Palestinian state, to act with the same logic and “begin the decolonization of Western Sahara by recognizing the right of the Sahrawi people to their state, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic”.

In her final statement, which included a clear message of support and solidarity with the Palestinian people, Eucoco also appreciated Algeria’s position, principle and constant support for the struggle of the Sahrawi people, praising its strong participation and great contribution to the success of this session.

During the workshops, the participants, in light of the current context and accordingly, reached a consensus on the activities for the year 2024, and the follow-up committees for each workshop were renewed, according to the statement, stressing that the committees will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of the decisions taken during the symposium in the four areas concerned, namely: Strengthening the Sahrawi State, Natural Resources and Human Rights, with the aim of carrying out a comprehensive action that would unite the efforts of the European solidarity movement with other global movements, in addition to supporting and bolstering the Sahrawi state and human rights defenders in the occupied territories, as well as developing a strategy to end the illegal exploitation of Western Sahara’s natural resources.

Eucoco also seeks to develop a communication strategy to break the media siege imposed on Western Sahara, especially in the occupied territories.

The Symposium decided that its 48th session will be held in Portugal on November 29 and 30, 2024.