European Eyes Riveted Towards Algerian Gas Given The Hovering Cold Weather

At a time when European countries continue to flock to Algeria in search of new deals for gas supply and energy resources, others are setting their sights on joint projects for hydrocarbons and partnership in the exploration and exploration sector, with the continued rise in the price of oil and gas in the global market, where an Algerian business council is expected to convene Monday in the light of a Czech delegation expected, in Algiers, one of the most important interlocutors, with the opening of bilateral talks in the field of oil and gas.

This comes days after the formation of an Algerian-Polish business council at the level of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Algiers, where the two parties confirmed that one of the most important sectors of the partnership between the two countries is energy.

In turn, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the headquarters of his ministerial department, received a delegation from the Norwegian oil complex Equinor, led by the Executive Vice President in charge of exploration and global production, Al Cook, in the presence of the Norwegian ambassador to Algeria, to enhance cooperation.

In the context of beefing up trade relations and developing economic cooperation between Algeria and the Czech Republic, a delegation of Czech businessmen headed by the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, Josef Sekila, will be in Algiers on November 21-22, 2022.

On this occasion, an Algerian-Czech economic forum will be organized on November 21st and 22nd, 2022 at the El Djazair Hotel in Algiers, in addition to interventions and presentations on the business climate, investment opportunities and partnership existing in the two countries. On the agenda of the upcoming meeting, the fields of energy, oil and gas, technology and digitalization, telecommunications, semi-transportation industries and photovoltaic systems, international representation, aluminum and related products, transportation and logistics, warehousing, hydraulic equipment, and plasma-pheresis, a medical specialty.

It is expected that the proceedings of the forum will continue over two days, the first day Monday evening and the second Tuesday morning until noon, where it is expected to hold joint working sessions.