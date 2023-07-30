Experts: “Paris’ Foul Game To Destabilize Africa And Algeria Exposed”

The most prominent radio experts, on Sunday, pointed out that France has resorted to its media pawns to sow chaos in an open Parisian game to destabilize the African continent and its leader, Algeria.

In a special session broadcast by Radio 1 dedicated to the new fallout of the French media, represented by France 24, Dr. Rabah Laroussi, professor of political science and international relations, stressed that France is resorting to its media pawns to mislead, sow chaos and throw arrows of hatred and malice toward Algeria and Africa.

For his part, Dr. Moulay Boumdjout, professor of political science and international relations at the University of Blida, explained that the channel is affiliated with France Médias Monde, the parent organization of Channel France International. The latter has political objectives aimed at destabilizing Arab countries, especially Algeria.

He added: “This is not the first time that France 24 has attacked Algeria. During the Corona virus period, it tried to distort facts and exaggerate events, and it did the same in its media treatment of the forest fires file, which was different from other countries in that it was eager to present mendacious and fake news.”

In the same context, Elias Al-Barouni, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Political Science at the University of Libya, stressed that African countries today, regardless of their languages and religions, are required to unite in the face of all those who seek to erase their identity, sow discord among their people and ambush their political and economic security, referring to the confidence in Algeria’s leadership of the brown continent towards a better future for Africans.