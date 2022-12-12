Experts: President Tebboune’s Reforms Changed the Practice of Governance

Participants in Channel 1’s Radio Forum program unanimously agreed, Monday, that the reforms of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during the last three years have given the youth an essential role in the new system of governance.

In this regard, Professor of Public Law Abdelkrim Souira said that “the president’s reforms are embodied in the new political governance system, which was established through the deep reform introduced in the constitution.”

“The features of this reform are embodied through the great openness to the youth, who have gained a foothold in conducting and setting the parameters of development policies in various fields”, he also explained that “relying on the so-called open list in the elected institutions allowed youth to express their great aspirations aimed at serving the country.”

“The youth have swept through the power of the elected institutions, and the Youth Supreme Council is considered the best image of the effective role of this group in the field of institutional building, in addition to the civil society, which now has an official body representing it, which in turn includes several youth competencies”, he added.

For his part, political analyst Hossam Hamza believes that “the political change in the system of government under President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during the past three years allowed for a change in the structure of government through the creation of new institutions that contributed to changing the style of governance, such as the National Observatory for Civil Society, the Supreme Council for Youth or even the Constitutional Court,” adding that “these changes would lead to reforming the practice of governance and the manner and form of decision-making.”

In turn, the researcher at the University of Bechar, Mohamed Seghir Sadaoui, indicated that “the great achievements and reforms that took place during the last three years are considered a mirror of the popular movement and the demands it raised during its blessed Hirak (popular movement), as called by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune” explaining that “the involvement of civil society in organizing the framing of the electoral process is among the outstanding achievements of Algeria”.

“The reforms that affected the election law and the conditions and guarantees that were included for the integration of youth into public life opened the way for this group to enter the elections at the level of all bodies, and this is in support of participatory democracy that the President of the Republic was keen to activate at the level of the municipal and wilayas people’s councils.” He concluded that “this stage was also marked by the declaration of war on corruption and the purification of state institutions from it.”