Exposed Moroccan To Run For June 12th Legislative Elections With Forged Nationality Certificate

Reliable sources revealed to “Echorouk” that the public prosecutor at the Sidi Bel Abbes Court (western Algeria), on the basis of an order from the Public Prosecutor at the Sidi Bel Abbas District Council, has opened an investigation into a fraud case involving a Moroccan national that has submitted a file to run for the upcoming legislative elections to be organized on June 12th 2021, after depositing a forged Algerian nationality certificate.

Initial investigations resulted in the arrest of a clerk at the civil department of the Court of Sidi Bel Abbes, who was found to be responsible for forging nationality certificates for the benefit of Moroccans residing in Algeria.

The details of the case are due to be notified to the provincial delegation of the Independent National Commission for Election Monitoring, as the Attorney General of the Sidi Bel Abbas District Council, unveiled the existence of forged administrative documents in a candidate’s file for the legislative polls slated to take place on June 12, with the review of administrative documents proving that the candidate concerned did not obtain the Algerian nationality, being instead Moroccan, as he presented in his file a forged nationality certificate, which prompted the judicial authorities, represented by the Public Prosecutor, to open an in-depth investigation.

The investigations into the case raised suspicion of the involvement of the clerk working at the Court.

Reliable sources revealed to “Echorouk” that the accused, who has held the position of seizure clerk for years, admitted in his statements he made during the preliminary investigation that he had granted forged Algerian nationality certificates to twenty Moroccans in exchange for huge sums of money, the last of which was handing him a nationality certificate, to one of the Moroccans in order to allow the latter to include it in his candidacy file to be able to vie in the upcoming voting contest.

According to the defendant’s statements, the latter used to change the original names on the nationality certificates, to re-copy them with false names, using the latest technology.

Investigations are still ongoing with the seizure clerk, accompanied by the candidate who was arrested on charges of forgery and fraudulent use, pending the outcome of the investigations, especially since this scandal is considered the first of its kind, and for reference, the accused has not yet disclosed the names of his henchmen in the case of forging Algerian nationality certificates.