FAF President Tickles The Francophones With Arabic Calligraphy

The Algerian national football team’s jersey drew attention on Thursday evening because the names of the players which were written in Arabic, in an unprecedented matter.

This happened during a friendly match between the Greens and the Mauritanian guest at Blida Stadium.



Previously, the FAF president, Charaf-Eddine Amara, was behind this “initiative”, especially since the official from Tebessa (eastern Algeria) has a high-level academic training inside and outside the country, and is fluent in the Arabic language and has no problem using it because he loves poetry and reading books, and is open to foreign languages. While most of the officials in the FAF, the League, and the heads of clubs) are Francophone to the core, and the official who uses Arabic may feel that he is a stranger (foreigner) if he sits with them or talks to them.



Charaf-Eddine Amara resorted to the same method recently with Algiers’ Chabab Belouizdad club, when he was its president and the playmaker Amir Saioud’s teammates wore jerseys with names written in Arabic.

