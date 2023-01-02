Fatah Movement Reveals New Proposals To Implement Algiers Declaration Of Reconciliation

The Palestinian Fatah movement revealed its new proposals to implement the Algiers Declaration to achieve reconciliation and unity among the various Palestinian factions.

Azzam al-Ahmad, a member of the executive committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organization and the central committee of the Fatah movement, confirmed in an interview with “Voice of Palestine” radio on Monday that the paper presented by the movement identified clear mechanisms for implementing the Algiers Declaration.

At the forefront of these mechanisms, Azzam Al-Ahmed says, is the formation of a national unity government that adheres to the decisions of international legitimacy that are consistent with the program of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the program of the Declaration of Independence.

Al-Ahmad emphasized in his speech that there is a response from the brothers in the State of Algeria to the paper put forward by Fatah, referring to Algeria describing Fatah’s paper as consistent with its declaration and with the international legitimacy stipulated in the Algiers Declaration.

He added that what was stated in the paper must be implemented through the formation of a government, stressing the need for this government to extend its powers to all regions of the West Bank and Gaza according to one political system and one law.

Al-Ahmad concluded: “We hope that Hamas will respond and reconsider the paper it presented in Algeria, in order to resume dialogue with an open heart and mind to achieve our goals.”

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considered that the signing of the Algiers Declaration on October 13 by 14 Palestinian factions was a “positive step” towards achieving internal Palestinian reconciliation.